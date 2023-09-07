SHEEMA, Uganda – In the wake of a tragic altercation resulting from an Arsenal fan’s exuberant celebration, Sheema Deputy Resident District Commissioner Sam Evidence Orikunda Twikirize has voiced his concern and urged the youth to redirect their passion and energy toward productive endeavors rather than supporting foreign football clubs.

While talking to our reporter, Mr. Sam Evidence expressed his frustration and disappointment over the fatal confrontation that occurred when an Arsenal supporter’s spirited celebration of their victory against Manchester United crossed the line. The celebration, marked by singing and whistling, infuriated a Manchester United fan, leading to a devastating altercation that claimed a life.

Twikirize called upon the youth to channel their enthusiasm into activities that add value to their lives and communities, emphasizing the importance of income-generating ventures and research. He questioned why passionate support for football clubs from abroad couldn’t be redirected toward bolstering Ugandan clubs and contributing to the development of local talent.

“The youth should focus on what adds value to them, like starting income-generating ventures, engaging in research, and more, instead of wasting time on foreign games,” urged Sam Evidence.

The tragic incident unfolded during a Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, where tensions escalated after a late goal by Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho was controversially disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime provided insight into the sequence of events that led to the unfortunate confrontation. “The two initially took their dispute to a nearby bar but were eventually ejected due to their ongoing quarrel.” Subsequently, the suspect pursued the victim, ultimately ending the altercation by fatally stabbing him in the chest with a sharp object.

The celebration by the Arsenal fan following his team’s late goals, securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, seemed to be the catalyst for the conflict. This exuberance apparently provoked the Manchester United supporter, culminating in the devastating outcome.

Law enforcement is diligently working to locate the 22-year-old suspect, and investigators have visited the crime scene, where they retrieved a potential piece of evidence—a wooden object stained with blood.

This incident serves as a harrowing reminder of how passions and emotions associated with football rivalries can escalate into tragedy. While football brings joy and camaraderie to millions of fans worldwide, it underscores the critical need for maintaining civility and respect even in the most fervent moments of competition.