A delegation from the MTN Group yesterday paid a courtesy call to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo.

This was after the end of the two-day Uganda-South Africa Trade and Investment summit.

During the meeting, President Museveni appealed to MTN Group to bring more investors to Uganda in order to accelerate development in the country.

He noted that once more investors come to Uganda, it will be easy for the country to achieve its socio-economic transformation agenda.

“If you bring me these investors, your business will grow even more because you see these people here are mainly cattle keepers, farmers and many of them are yet to have a business culture,” President Museveni told MTN Group which led a group of 40 South African companies that took part in the summit.

“Many Ugandans still depend on the government for funding and so business is a bit slow, but if we have got people with entrepreneurship and cash, things will move faster,” he added.

The delegation led by the Group Chairman, Mr. Mcebisi Hubert Jonas, expressed gratitude to the President for the support he has been rendering to the telecom company since opening business in Uganda.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Evelyn Anite the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, MTN Group CEO, Mr. Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, Ms. Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, MTN Uganda Chairman, Mr. Charles Mbire, MTN Uganda CEO, Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, among other officials.