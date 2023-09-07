Bishop Joshua Marara Maponga III ,a renowned Zimbabwean philosopher has revealed that even if the leader of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, becomes Uganda’s president, he will change nothing in the country.

The preacher nicknamed ‘the son of Africa’ made this revelation in an interviews during his recent visit to Uganda. He said Uganda’s problems don’t come from the current President, Gen Yoweri Museveni but it’s the western style of leadership that most Africans leaders have failed to understand and accept that it does not work on the African soil.

Bishop Maponga asserted that what most African leaders call democracy, is a Whiteman’s slave market to manage colonialism under new political leaders and arrangements manned by a black man.

“Literally, you create a system that maintains the former system but this time it has black faces. So democracy is removing white people and putting the black people to continuously oppress the black people.”

He explained that until Uganda changes the quality of its politicians there will never be change because the latter will always be the photocopy or even worse than the former.

The Philosopher also asserted that President Museveni’s overstay in power as Uganda’s president has never been a problem to Uganda but the policies of the political game in Uganda are the problem.

“You can put Bobi Wine tomorrow but I can tell you there is nothing Bob Wine will change with the same policies unless you transform the system. With the current political system in Uganda and Africa at large, there is nothing a leader can do. You elect a leader to simply manage the colonial system,” he said.

According to Bishop Maponga, until Africa starts producing progressive educated young people who can get into a system and transform it, African countries will always be captives of Whiteman’s political system of Democracy because it was built specifically to protect Whiteman’s interests and undermine the original interests of the Blackman.

“Don’t challenge leaders because of their overstay. The same thing we had in Zimbabwe, people wanted Mugabe to go expecting tremendous changes but it did not work like that because people come and go but the system remains there. Therefore it’s better to have a benevolent dictator whose aim is to develop the country and his people than changing leaders every five years whose aim is to protect the Whiteman’s interests and to steal the country’s resources.

He gave examples of countries like China, Rwanda, and Russia whose leaders have violated Whiteman’s principles of democracy and have developed their countries tremendously.

He urged that Africans should design their own approach to democracy, make a good-faith effort to govern well and to have programs work in an efficient manner, and strive for the development of a culture of democracy between the rulers and the ruled.

Bishop Maponga insists that perhaps improved governance will take hold before democracy, however, the front liners must be prepared to persevere for the long haul because it will take time.