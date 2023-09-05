In a significant milestone for healthcare in the region, the Ugandan government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, has officially commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art multibillion-shilling Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

The complex, with a budget of UGX 8,586,169,640, has been entrusted to HASO Engineers Company Limited for construction and will be closely supervised by Arch DESIGN Limited to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety.

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, situated in southwestern Uganda, has long been a lifeline for residents of the Kigezi region. However, despite its crucial role in healthcare delivery, it has faced challenges when it comes to critical care services. Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the hospital’s director, highlighted this issue, explaining that the facility frequently receives patients not only from within the district but also from neighboring countries such as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital faced the daunting task of caring for critically ill patients without a dedicated ICU. Dr. Nyeko expressed the hospital’s gratitude for the new ICU, stating, “We needed the ICU during the COVID-19 times, and we improvised by all means possible. The coming of these ICU services makes our regional hospital better and is a game changer.”

Dr. Ananias Muhunde, the Chairperson of the hospital’s board, emphasized the importance of the ICU in fulfilling the hospital’s role as a true referral center. “This ICU gives the full meaning of a referral hospital,” he stated. “Now we can provide comprehensive care and reduce the need to refer patients elsewhere.”

Representing Hon. Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Dr. Patrick Tusiime, the Commissioner of Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, urged the contractor to complete the project efficiently. He assured the contractor that all necessary funds for construction were available.

The contract specifies that the construction period should last no more than fifteen months, with a one-year defects liability period. The project is financially supported by the International Development Agency (IDA), demonstrating Uganda’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services.