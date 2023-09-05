The Member of Parliament for Ndorwa East County in Kabale District, Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba, has issued a resounding caution to the public, particularly the youth, concerning the use of narcotic drugs in light of a recent and rigorous new law. His message was delivered as the guest of honor during the closing ceremony of a youth conference held at Nyakigugwe Catholic Church.

The Nyakigugwe Catholic Church, a sub-parish associated with St. Mary’s Bukinda Catholic Parish in Kabale Diocese, located in Kaharo Sub-County within Kabale District, played host to a significant gathering as Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba addressed a pressing issue that touches on public health and safety.

The recently enacted legislation, known as the “Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act of 2023,” has ushered in substantial changes to drug regulations within the nation. Among its notable provisions, the law allows for the licensed cultivation and consumption of marijuana, albeit exclusively for medical purposes. Simultaneously, it imposes stringent penalties for a wide spectrum of offenses related to substance abuse.

Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba underlined the paramount importance of adhering to the law and abstaining from the use of narcotic drugs. He emphasized the gravity of the consequences that could befall individuals in violation of the new legislation. In particular, he stressed the urgent need for raising awareness among both the youth and the general public about the legal ramifications associated with drug use.

Mr. Didas Ndamira, representing the Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Atwakiire Catheline Ndamira, encouraged the youth present at the conference to actively participate in government-led initiatives designed to foster personal development and economic empowerment. He placed a strong emphasis on the acquisition of practical skills, such as plumbing, construction, and welding, as pathways to financial self-sufficiency for young people.

In his homily, Fr. Austin Christmas, the Parish Priest of Rushoroza Parish in Kabale Diocese, offered spiritual guidance to the attending youth. He passionately implored them to prioritize their personal development and consistently strive for excellence in their various endeavors.

The presence of Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba at the youth conference underscored the unwavering commitment of local leaders to safeguard the welfare and future prospects of the youth in Kabale District, especially in the context of the evolving legal framework surrounding narcotic drugs.