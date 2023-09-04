In a heart-wrenching incident this morning, a woman was discovered lifeless in Nyundo Sub County, Kisoro district, under circumstances that have raised concerns and suspicions. The victim has been identified as Theresa Icyimanizanye, a widow between 55 and 60 years old, living alone in her residence within Rubona village, Bubuye Parish, Nyundo Sub County of Kisoro district.

According to close relatives, Theresa Icyimanizanye’s life came to a tragic end in a manner that has left the community shocked and distraught. Her body was found this morning, bearing telltale signs of a violent encounter. Relatives reported that bruises were visible around her neck, suggesting a grim struggle for survival.

The discovery took a sinister turn as the deceased’s body was found with her legs spread apart, raising suspicions of a possible sexual assault before her tragic demise.

Sources close to the investigation have suggested that Theresa Icyimanizanye may have been trailed by her assailant(s) when she left a nearby trading center, reportedly inebriated, the previous evening.

Witnesses recall that the last time she was seen alive was at a nearby drinking point, where she departed during the late evening hours. It is presumed that this was the point from which she embarked on her fateful journey home.

The grim discovery unfolded when a passerby, on their way to use a latrine situated along a local pathway, stumbled upon Icyimanizanye’s lifeless body. Her house was only a few meters away from the scene, close to her neighbors’ residences, adding to the chilling nature of the incident.

As of the time of reporting, the Kisoro Central Police Station had mobilized a team of officers to the scene. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Theresa Icyimanizanye’s death has commenced, and authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness.