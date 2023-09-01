Gen. Kale Kayihura has commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for establishing a secure and stable future for Ugandans that has enabled the citizens to transform socially and economically.

Gen. Kayihura made the remarks yesterday during a send-off ceremony at State House Entebbe that saw him and other 10 army Generals officially retire from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The ceremony was officiated by President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of UPDF.

“We thank you for being an inspiration to generations of Uganda from your early student days to date. You inspired very many young people from different spheres of life including ourselves when you initiated the resistance movements namely, FRONASA and the NRA/NRM in the 1970s and the 80s against decades of the state terrorism, fascism and chaos that our country had sunk into. Many times, people forget this. Notably, your efforts and success of our resistance struggle inspired similar resistance movements in the region and beyond,” Gen. Kayihura, who spoke on behalf of other retiring Generals, said.

He added that as the Commander In Chief, Gen. Museveni has relentlessly, continuously, consistently and scientifically dissected and diagnosed the problems and challenges facing Uganda and Africa and showed them the way.

“Under your stewardship, the NRA//UPDF has in a few decades transformed from a small guerilla force in the jungles of Luwero triangle to a formidable force possessed of capabilities, characteristics of any modern military anywhere else in the world. Inevitably, like any long journey, sadly many great comrades fell, paying the ultimate price and we and the country owe them eternal gratitude,” the former Inspector General of Police also noted.

“As we leave sir, we are particularly impressed that UPDF continues to be trusted by the people of Uganda, Africa and beyond not to mention the invaluable contribution and sacrifices that our soldiers continue to make in different countries especially in defence of our African homeland.”

He also extended gratitude to President Museveni and the UPDF leadership for giving them an opportunity to serve in a glorious force and for their efforts in improving the welfare of soldiers over the years.

“Before I go further, let me thank you again on behalf of my colleagues for this very colorful dignified sendoff ceremony and the generous befitting gifts. Generals this is really incredible and a big surprise to some of us,” Gen. Kayihura stressed.

“We are consoled and we thank God that unlike the time we joined which I believe some of us could remember was a time of ‘duka, duka’ with others even leaving the country but now we don’t have to be with that fear because today, the country is stable, secure and peaceful and full of opportunities so as we have these natural reactions, let us also see the reality that we are entering into. In any case, we cannot serve forever.”

Gen. Kayihura further expressed his gratitude to the President, General Court-Martial, and other authorities in the UPDF for finally freeing him of all the charges.

“Let me also use this opportunity to express deep personal gratitude and that of my family to you Your Excellency, to the General Court Martial and other UPDF authorities but above all, I thank God that at long last I have got justice and freedom. It was not easy, but it is now completely behind us, I’m the happiest human being on earth at this moment,” he said.

“I would however be amiss if I don’t express appreciation for the support, I regularly got from the UPDF leadership during this period on your authorization Your Excellency. Thank you very much sir.”

On the other hand, Gen. Kayihura congratulated President Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Museveni for reaching their golden jubilee anniversary of marriage.

“Allow me on behalf of my colleagues and our families to congratulate you and the First Lady on reaching your Golden Jubilee anniversary of marriage. There’s no doubt that your outstanding achievements over the decades and the remarkable contributions you continue to make for Uganda and Africa are indelible and for sure shall be immortalized in the annals of human history. There’s no question that you sir and the First Lady have many more glorious years ahead of you. Happy Golden Jubilee Anniversary to you sir.”

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for Defence , Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Oleru Abason, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ms. Rosettie Byengoma, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, among other officials.