Victoria University is proud to present Vusi Thembekwayo, a self-made entrepreneur and million dollar businessman hailing from South Africa.

This prestigious institution has already made its mark as the organizer of the highly anticipated Sheeba Vs Cindy Music Battle in Kololo.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga, in an exclusive statement to our platform, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the successful visit of Vusi, marking another significant milestone for Uganda.

Vusi Thembekwayo is set to captivate and inspire Ugandans during this year’s Master Class Live event in Kololo, scheduled for the 14th of September 2023.

His extensive accomplishments speak volumes, as he has played a pivotal role in the development and transformation of countless businesses across Africa and the globe.

Beyond being a venture capitalist, Vusi assumes roles as an elite coach, mentor, keynote speaker, and best-selling author of international acclaim.

His exceptional ability to serve as a catalyst for business transformation has made him a highly sought-after figure in the corporate world.

Vusi’s remarkable journey is further exemplified by his impressive track record of collaborating with C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs.

Since 2015, he has been invited to share his wealth of knowledge and expertise through an astonishing 180 presentations spanning four continents and reaching 38 countries.

His role as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies and blue-chip corporations worldwide has solidified his status as one of the most affluent young individuals in Africa.

Notably, he holds the distinction of being the youngest African entrepreneur ever featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine.

This upcoming event promises to be a unique opportunity for Ugandans to gain insights from one of the foremost business influencers of our time.