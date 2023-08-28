President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni have today laid a wreath on the grave of the late Canon. Constance Kabonero at Ibaare, Ntungamo District.

During the ceremony, the President and the First Lady commiserated with the family of the late Kabonero who died on 30th May, 2023.

Canon. Kabonero who was a great friend to H.E the President and Maama Janet was a prominent businesswoman and also a mother to Mrs. Susan Muhwezi, Mr. Bob Kabonero and Mr. Richard Kabonero.

Mrs. Susan is the wife to the Security Minister, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi.