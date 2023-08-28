President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with the Yoruba Kingdom of Nigeria, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in Ntungamo District.

During the meeting, President Museveni informed King Ogunwusi and his delegation that traditional leaders should work towards uniting their people but not dividing them.

He also told them that kingdoms should always embrace the right ideology of interest and do away with identity, explaining that the former helps the people to work together to solve their problems.

“Our party started as a student movement in the 1960s. When you were having chaos in Nigeria, the same thing was happening here. We were having the same problem of sectarianism because people were emphasising identity; I’m this tribe, I’m that tribe and I’m this religion and that religion so we are different,” the President said.

“Some people say that they are different but are your problems different? Do you have Igbo hunger or hausa hunger? If hunger is hunger for all of you, why do you not talk about your needs? If your needs are the same, why don’t you talk about how to deal with your similar needs?” He wondered.

He also underscored the importance of interest, saying that it promotes prosperity among communities.

On his part, King Ogunwusi thanked the President for his able and visionary leadership and pledged that his kingdom will work with Uganda for the better of their people.

“Your Excellency today is one of the happiest days of my life that I’m right here with you. I surrender my service and also my selfless effort for us to continue making history because our people really need us so much. You are a good leader, we all know what you stand for,” King Ogunwusi said.