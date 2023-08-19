After months of tense negotiations and internal conflicts within the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), a new chapter is set to unfold with the appointment of Patrick Ayota as its new head.

His appointment was made by the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi, bringing an end to the deadlock that had gripped the organization.

This was confirmed by Dr. Peter Kimbowa, the chairman of the board, who stated, “We are delighted to share with NSSF members, stakeholders, and the general public that Patrick M Ayota has been selected by the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Hon Betty Amongi, to lead as the Managing Director for a period of five years, commencing from August 18, 2023.”

Ayota’s ascension to the role comes on the heels of a tenure marked by both achievements and challenges as Deputy Managing Director. He succeeds the outgoing head, Richard Byarugaba, whose contract was not renewed.

Byarugaba, who assumed leadership on November 29th, 2017, had overseen the Fund’s operations for five years, culminating in his term’s conclusion on November 30th, 2022.

Ayota has held the role of Acting Managing Director at the fund for the past 8 months, in addition to his prior positions as Deputy Managing Director since 2017 and Chief Financial Officer since July 2011.

The NSSF has been under scrutiny due to allegations of mismanagement. A Parliamentary select committee, which investigated the fund’s operations, has outlined 27 recommendations. These recommendations encompass measures such as the dissolution of the fund’s board, headed by Dr. Kimbowa.

The Board asserts that Ayota is the suitable candidate for the position, having successfully navigated a difficult phase while serving as the Managing Director for the past 8 months.

Ayota’s appointment deals a final blow to the troubled Richard Byarugaba’s prospects, which could effectively eliminate him from contention.

Byarugaba alleges that Minister Amongi holds a bias against him and her actions are aimed at thwarting his continued leadership at NSSF.

On August 9th, he initiated legal proceedings at the high court in Kampala to challenge his removal. He alleged that his dismissal was motivated by an undisclosed bias against him. His request for reinstatement was scheduled for a hearing on August 21st, 2023.

“Even before my second contract could reach its conclusion, Amongi attempted to terminate it prematurely. In a letter addressed to me, she contended that I should have retired automatically upon turning 60, without seeking advice from the attorney general. She directed me to stop my role as Managing Director,” stated a lawsuit filed by his legal representatives.

As Ayota takes the helm, all eyes are on the direction he will steer the NSSF and the potential transformations he may bring to Uganda’s social security landscape.