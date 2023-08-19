Roke Telkom and GX Group have embarked on a transformative collaboration set to reshape the digital landscape of Uganda.

In a landmark move, the telecommunications powerhouse Roke Telkom has forged an alliance with the esteemed GX Group from India, an industry leader in cutting-edge network solutions.

This strategic partnership is poised to usher in an era of unprecedented advancement in internet accessibility and affordability within Uganda’s borders.

By introducing a groundbreaking array of cost-effective Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) products, Roke Telkom and GX Group are poised to elevate the internet experience for Ugandan customers, fanning the flames of innovation and progress in the realm of telecommunications.

The collaboration was unveiled during a press conference held in Kampala by GX Group and Roke Telkom on August 17th, 2023.

During the press conference, Roger Sekaziga, the CEO of Roke Telkom, emphasized that their company, as a local entity deploying Fiber to the Home and a combination of Fiber/Fixed Wireless Networks, caters to both urban and rural areas.

He added that their mission is to ensure fair access to broadband, striving to bring connectivity to underserved regions throughout Uganda.

“Our primary concern has been the high cost associated with deploying fiber technology, which could hinder disadvantaged populations from accessing high-speed internet. Through collaboration with GX India, we anticipate that transitioning from fixed wireless to fiber will become more cost-effective and swift, extending fiber connections to homes that currently rely solely on wireless internet,” Sekaziga remarked.

He further stated that the partnership with GX India, a global player, will enable them to expand their high-speed broadband reach beyond their current coverage area by reducing the costs of necessary equipment for fiber services.

GX India brings innovative solutions to Uganda, including AI-based optical network terminals and software, constant remote technical support, and more. As part of the partnership, GX India will offer network device security measures, tailored solutions, and customization features like screen printing and Graphic User Interface (GUI) Page customization.

Ashu Gupta, Senior Manager of GX Group-India & Africa, praised Roke Telkom’s continuous efforts to enhance the internet experience in Uganda and highlighted their intention to leverage GX India’s expertise to introduce transformative services and solutions.

Edwin Kyambadde Musoke, the CFO of Roke Telkom, expressed confidence in the partnership, emphasizing that by combining Roke Telkom’s local knowledge and network infrastructure with GX India’s global experience, they anticipate driving positive change and contributing to Uganda’s telecommunications sector growth.

GX Group, a leader in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions, has been active in global FTTH product development for over two decades.

This collaboration between Roke Telkom and GX India is aligned with Roke Telkom’s efforts to make affordable and high-speed internet widely accessible in Uganda through mobile, broadband, fiber, and satellite networks.

This bold initiative heralds a new chapter in the nation’s technological evolution, where internet access is poised to transcend boundaries and become a catalyst for socioeconomic growth and digital empowerment.