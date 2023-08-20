Kinyara Sugar Limited, a prominent player in the sugar industry, has reported a staggering loss of UGX 6.8 billion due to an unprecedented series of fires that wreaked havoc on its operations.

The company’s records paint a grim picture, revealing that an astounding 1,700 hectares of precious sugar cane plantations fell victim to the relentless flames during the recently concluded season.

The repercussions of this catastrophic event have been particularly dire for the numerous out-growers who rely on Kinyara Sugar for their livelihoods.

Spread across various corners of Masindi district, these out-growers are the lifeblood of the local agricultural landscape, their fortunes intricately intertwined with the success of the sugar industry.

With their livelihoods hanging in the balance, these hardworking individuals are now grappling with the reality of immense loss, faced with the challenge of rebuilding what was lost in the fires.

The charred portions primarily consist of sugarcane fields that are approaching or are in a state of readiness for harvest, as indicated by the company’s management.

Sam Rugambwa, serving as the Deputy Agricultural Manager at Kinyara Sugar Limited, attributes the occurrences of fires to familial conflicts and disputes, particularly among the outgrowers associated with the company.

In order to address this issue, Rugambwa states that the sugar company has procured a range of firefighting equipment, which has been deployed across various villages where their outgrowers are situated.

Presently, Rugambwa reveals that they possess a fleet of ten graders, water tankers, and vehicles designed for fire suppression, which are utilized during dry periods to extinguish fires by means of water spraying. Additionally, they maintain a standby fire brigade team.

Ravi Ramalingam, the General Manager of Kinyara Sugar Limited, underscores the substantial negative impact that fire outbreaks have had on the company’s operations, causing financial losses.

He also urges communities residing near their sugarcane plantations to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in unnecessary bush burning.

Ramalingam further discloses that they are actively collaborating with the government to comprehensively address fire outbreaks within their operational areas. They have also initiated community awareness campaigns as part of their strategy to combat this issue.

The company’s plans include implementing early warning systems through regular monitoring and surveillance, which would help in promptly reporting incidents and effectively mitigating fire outbreaks in the vicinity.

Ramalingam advocates for government intervention to counter the rampant fire outbreaks, suggesting long-term solutions to safeguard investments, whether they are private or public, through a government-public-private partnership.

Nevertheless, certain outgrowers who spoke anonymously to Uganda Radio Network (URN) express that some fires are deliberately ignited by disgruntled farmers who accuse the sugar company of prolonged delays or refusal to compensate them for extended periods of time.

As investigations into the cause of these fires continue, local authorities are left searching for answers and contemplating the long-term impact on both the economy and the community.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of agriculture to unforeseen natural disasters, leaving stakeholders in the industry pondering over strategies to mitigate such risks in the future.

As the community rallies together in the face of adversity, the story of Kinyara Sugar’s battle against the costly flames serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between nature’s forces and human endeavor.