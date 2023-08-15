The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda’s prominent opposition party, faces heightened internal turmoil as former Treasurer General Jack Sabiiti unveils startling revelations regarding Rtd Col Dr. Kizza Besigye’s alleged intentions to form an alliance with the National Unity Platform (NUP). Sabiiti’s disclosures shed light on divisions within the party and raise concerns over its future.

Speaking at a press conference held at the White Horse Hotel in Kabale Municipality, Sabiiti outlined his perspective on the disarray within the FDC. He asserted that Col Besigye had succeeded in creating chaos and division within the party, indicating it was part of Besigye’s mission all along.

Sabiiti revealed that the FDC had been in turmoil over financial matters, particularly concerning the funds used during the 2021 elections. The former Treasurer General emphasized that Besigye’s insistence on auditing these funds had triggered his suspicions. Sabiiti took the opportunity to highlight his role as the former treasurer, pointing out that he had knowledge of all funding sources during his tenure.

“Why did Besigye ask for the audit of the money we used in elections, yet we have never audited the money used in our party since 2001? When I was the treasurer general of FDC, I knew the sources of all our funding, and I had never seen the party auditing after elections. So, when I saw Besigye calling for the audit of the money the FDC party had spent in the elections, I told myself that I would not allow this young man, Nandala Mafabi (the FDC Secretary General) be hanged alone. I proposed that instead of auditing only the 2021 elections, we should start from 2001 when I was the treasurer general until 2021. That’s when Besigye fumed,” Jack Sabiti said.

Furthermore, Sabiiti accused Besigye of failing to contribute to fundraising efforts and campaigning for the FDC’s presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat. He detailed a meeting where Besigye directed him and Nandala Mafabi, the FDC Secretary General, to draft an election budget. Allegedly, Besigye withheld his response until the last moment, prompting Sabiiti and Mafabi to source funds independently, with due permission from the National Executive Committee.

“Look, Besigye called us at his home me and Mafabi before the 2021 general elections. He directed me to draft the budget for our elections and I asked Mr. Mafabi to do it. When we finished it, we gave it to Besigye. He kept it with no response until time almost reached for nomination. We said no, we can’t fail to get nominated as FDC. Mafabi and I said we can’t get ashamed, I asked Mafabi to look for money. But I told Mr. Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat to seek the permission from national executive committee, NEC before they look for money. They did that and it’s on record because there is a minute that allowed Nandala Mafabi to look for money. The little that was got from fundraising was put in the treasury of FDC. The money was got from sources as Besigye knew. I know all the sources that Besigye used to get money from,” Sabiiti was quoted.

Mr. Sabiiti swore in the name of God that he didn’t know the source of the cash that Mafabi provided to the party for campaigns.

“I can tell you in God’s name where Mafabi got the money to fiancé the campaigns. But Besigye refused to join the FDC in fundraising and campaigning for the candidate, which we had done for him all the time,. This surprised us all,” A Tearful Sabiiti Revealed.

Sabiiti lamented the lack of support from Besigye during Amuriat’s campaign and insinuated that Besigye’s recent focus on financial accountability was a strategic move to gather support and sympathy for his departure from the party. Sabiiti expressed his disappointment in Besigye’s actions, stating that the FDC had worked tirelessly to build his name and reputation throughout Uganda.

“We built the name of Kizza Besigye all over Uganda, but he refused to accompany that young man, Amuriat. We were abused because of Besigye, some of our colleagues died on his campaign trails but he refused to campaign for the party…I felt sad and disappointed,” Jack Sabiiti added.

“Patrick Oboi Amuriat suffered, we put in his campaigns our little, personal resources, and this man suffered. Now, Besigye is raising the issue of the source of that money we used to campaign for Amuriat, yet he knows how we have been getting finances for our party.”

“We have worked with him for so long, we know his works and his tricks, and he is seeking an alliance with NUP. Our party constitution doesn’t allow someone to contest for the presidency twice, so his time ended, and he can’t become party president anymore. If he wanted to stand for the presidency, he would do it as an individual, not with the FDC Flag. But even if he wanted that( to contest for the presidency) he would come to us the party and see what we can do about it, not attempting to destroy a party that was built by blood and tears of Ugandans,” Sabiiti said.

Sabiiti concluded by urging reconciliation within the party, suggesting that Besigye, Mafabi, and Amuriat, possibly with the involvement of party elders, should collaborate to resolve the internal conflicts and differences. He remained confident that the FDC would overcome its challenges and present a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2026 elections.

“I ask Dr. Kizza Besigye, Nandala Mafabi, and Patrick Oboi Amuriat to sit if they want they involved us, elders, to sit and see how they can use the constitution to settle the party and all the differences. The party will continue to exist and I’m confident we shall have a candidate in 2026,” Sabiiti said.

However, Jack Sabiiti revealed that he doesn’t have any personal grudges with Dr Besigye, and called him a brother, saying they disagree on his management styles.