The Kanungu Police has initiated a thorough investigation into the perplexing death of 33-year-old Gloria Kyarikunda, a resident of Mukayembe village in Kabuga parish, Kihihi sub-county, Kanungu district. The incident, which occurred on August 13, 2023, has raised suspicions due to the circumstances surrounding Kyarikunda’s demise.

According to preliminary reports, Gloria Kyarikunda left her residence on the afternoon of August 13 and headed to Kabuga Kayembe trading center. It was there that she reportedly consumed a glass of waragi, a locally distilled alcoholic beverage, around 2:00 PM. Tragically, shortly after ingesting the drink, Kyarikunda fell unconscious and began vomiting profusely.

She was quickly transported back to her home, where her condition continued to deteriorate, ultimately leading to her passing.

The incident swiftly caught the attention of law enforcement, prompting a team of police officers to visit the scene for a comprehensive assessment. Authorities documented the surroundings and collected samples of the vomit for further analysis. Subsequently, Kyarikunda’s body was transferred to Kihihi Health Centre IV mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Kigezi, ASP Maate Elly, confirmed the ongoing investigation and emphasized the seriousness with which the police are treating the case.

He stated, “Our primary objective is to establish the truth behind this tragic incident. We are working meticulously to gather evidence, piece together the events leading up to Gloria Kyarikunda’s death, and determine if any foul play was involved.” stated ASP Maate Elly, the Public Relations Officer of the Kigezi Region. “Our dedicated team is working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry.”