The territorial Police at Kabalagala are currently investigating a disturbing incident that occurred on August 13, 2023, at around 8:20 PM in the Upper Lake Side Zone of Kisugu Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The incident involved an attempted murder of three children by the suspect, identified as Jennifer Nambiru.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Jennifer Nambiru, a housewife, allegedly set fire to her household property with the intent to kill her three children, aged 7, 6, and 2. The children were locked inside the house as the fire spread, but their cries for help alerted neighbours who rushed to their rescue.

“Thankfully, the children were unharmed, and the fire was extinguished before it could spread to neighbouring homes. Preliminary investigations reveal that Jennifer Nambiru had been involved in long-standing domestic violence issues with her husband, Bululu Moses. The domestic violence matter had been previously addressed by local leaders and was under investigation by the CFPU Kisugu,”Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

“The Kisugu Police Station received a report of the incident, and a team of officers promptly responded to the scene. Additionally, the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services from Kabalagala were called to ensure the safety of the victims and prevent further damage.”

Owoyesigyire added that the local community leaders and the landlady were interviewed to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“It has been determined that Jennifer Nambiru, on this day, gathered the household belongings, ignited a fire, and locked her children inside the burning house, seemingly with the intention to end their lives.”

“The Kabalagala Police Division is actively investigating the case, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Jennifer Nambiru for prosecution. The police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.”