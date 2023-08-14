Police have summoned Buwekula County lawmaker Pascal Mbabazi together with the Mubende LC5 chairperson, Muhereza Michael Ntambi over the allegation that they fueled acts of violence and the gruesome murder of a couple over land issues.

A tragic incident of violence that shocked the community of Kirwanyi Village, Kiruma Sub County Mubende District took place on the morning of 31 July 2023 where a 54-year-old woman, Milly Naava Namutebi, and her 53-year-old husband, Abdullah Kayizi, were brutally murdered over a land dispute.

The victims were killed while heading to the garden with their two children, as the investigations unfold, so far five suspects have been apprehended concerning the double murder. Apart from the five suspects, police have also summoned the area politicians for questioning.

While addressing journalists on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, the force’s spokesperson Fred Enanga said the two politicians incited the acts of violence that led to the murder of a couple and the attempted murder of their two children.

“We have been getting information indicating that there are some local politicians who were fueling that land conflict and for that matter, we have summoned the area member of parliament Hon Mbabazi Pascal and the LC 5 chairperson Muhereza Ntambi Micheal over allegation that they fueled and incited acts of violence that led to the gruesome murder of landowner and her husband,” he said.

Enanga added that two have been summoned for statement recording over the alleged conspiracy of murder and incitement to violence that led to the tragic murder of Namutebi and her husband Kayizi.

“The conflict was between Nava who was one of the administrators and the squatters of this piece of land about three square miles. Whereas the MP and district chairperson did not participate in the murder, some of their relatives were actively involved. We want them to explain allegations that they incited the squatters on this land to attack Naava and her husband,” he said.

How Namutebi and her husband met their death

While explaining to journalists Enanga said on the 13th of July, when workers of Milly Namutebi, the landlady went to till the land to prepare for the upcoming rains, they were blocked by squatters led by Benjamin Tumusiime who asked them to go inform of the meeting to solved issue pertaining the land.

“The workers informed the landlady Naava that Benjamin Tumusiime had invited her to see how they could get to an understanding of how they could go ahead with tilling their gardens. When the landlady together with her husband, Abdallah Kayizzi went to meet Tumusiime on their way to the garden, the group had already prepared for them. They made an alarm and phone calls inviting other squatters with sticks, pangas, bows and stones. The lady and her husband were killed on the spot as their two children fled the scene,” he said.

According to Muzafaru Ssekamatte, the couple’s son, about 30 individuals armed with machetes, spears, clubs, and axes launched a vicious assault on his parents and brother, Ibrahim Kawuma, at around 8 a.m. The attackers first targeted Ssekamatte’s father, battering him with large sticks until he fell, and then ultimately killing him with an axe.

Following the gruesome murder of her husband, Milly Naava Namutebi tried to escape, however, one of the attackers threw a brick at her back, causing her to fall, and then struck her with an axe, leading to her tragic death.

The land in question covers over 12 villages, and so far the prime suspect is Benjamin Tumusiime together with the other four were charged and remanded over murder. While the other 11 are on run.

Enanga assured the country that the Police are actively hunting for 11 others who participated in the murder.