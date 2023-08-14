The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Rt.Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama had assured Ugandans living in Canada that Uganda is safe and secure under the stewardship of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

To say this, Rt Hon. Nakadama was yesterday addressing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) members during the closure of the Second Canada NRM Chapter Symposium in Toronto,Canada.

“The NRM family in Canada and all Ugandans living in Canada irrespective of their political affiliations are dearly recognized and held in the highest esteem because they are sons and daughters of the land and Uganda belongs to all of us. I wish to reiterate that Uganda is safe, secure and is on steady progress under the able and dedicated leadership of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” she said.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister informed the audience that President Museveni’s able leadership has clearly been manifested through the developments in the health, education, agricultural sector, the improved road network, infrastructural development and the progressive economy to mention but a few.

Rt.Hon. Nakadama further thanked H.E the President for his dedication to the NRM Party and his exemplary leadership.

“It is through his fatherly commitment that this Symposium was able to finally take place,” she noted.

“Allow me to express my sincere appreciation to all of you for your participation. Your contribution has made this Symposium highly engaging, informative and interactive.”

During the symposium, the participants were able to discuss a wide range of issues on; Land and Development, Immigration and Development as well as investment.

Rt.Hon. Nakadama assured the attendees that the outcomes of this Symposium will be addressed through a Report to H.E the President and solutions will be sought in case of any hiccups.

“As the leader of the docket for mobilizing Ugandans in the diaspora, I promise that my office will reach out to the relevant Ministries to ensure the issues discussed in the Symposium are taken care of,” she said.

In a special way, Rt.Hon. Nakadama commended Ugandans living in Canada for holding the NRM flag high and for turning up in big zealous numbers for the symposium. She said such a gesture portrays that indeed the ruling party is not only strong in Uganda but is loved across the Globe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, these Symposiums are intended as a Forum to build synergies between the NRM community living in Canada and that in Uganda. As NRM, we welcome all Ugandans living in Canada to join the NRM Party.”

Meanwhile, during the symposium, participants agreed that there is a need to engage Ugandans living in Canada to contribute to national development and the Canada NRM chapter needs to address where they can liaise with the NRM leadership back home and embark on registration of all members of the party in Canada.

They also agreed that Ugandans living in the diaspora who have made outstanding contributions with exceptional skills can be identified and brought back home to make a contribution to the development of their country.

The symposium was also attended by: the Minister for Presidency, Hon.Babirye Milly Babalanda, Minister of Lands,Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba among other dignitaries.