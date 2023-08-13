Mirembe Villas Kigo is a world class secure and self-reliant living community in Uganda.

The estate’s scenery characterized by a good view of the magnificent Lake Victoria and a Golf Course makes it very relaxing. The highway right at the front offers convenient transportation for residents.

Mirembe Villas Kigo is next to Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, and can easily be accessed through the Southern By-pass from Kajjansi to Munyonyo, using the main Entebbe Road.

Apparently, the estate has over 150 houses, among them including; Villas (storied houses ranging from four to six bedrooms), bungalows (mainly three and four bedrooms, and apartments (basically three main bedrooms and one servant quarter).

Mirembe Villas-Kigo as a project is currently seated on 44 hectares, where over 49 bungalows built are sold out, 48 units of apartments also sold out as well as 39 out of 41 villas.

Mirembe Villas-Kigo has also a customization phase of about 40 units with few slots remaining.

Mirembe Villas Kigo prides itself on crafting homes that epitomize quality. They understand that a home is more than just a physical structure; it is a sanctuary, a place where memories are made and cherished. Thus, the company spares no effort in ensuring that each home they build is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and durability.

From the selection of high-quality materials to the engagement of skilled artisans, Mirembe Villas Kigo pays meticulous attention to every detail. The result is homes that exude elegance and sophistication, with a focus on timeless design and functionality.

By adhering to the highest standards of construction and employing sustainable practices, Mirembe Villas Kigo creates homes that stand the test of time, bringing lasting value to homeowners.

Here are some of the beautiful sceneries of the mighty estate of Mirembe Villas Kigo: