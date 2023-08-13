In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the territorial police of Kisoro have successfully apprehended two suspects for their alleged involvement in the illegal possession of firearms. The individuals, identified as Sadiki Gashendure, a 29-year-old resident of Karambo village in Bunagana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Silvani Uwirangiye, a 32-year-old resident of Gatete village in Nyakinama sub-county, Kisoro district, were taken into custody on the 12th of August, 2023.

The operation, executed with utmost precision, unfolded following a tip-off to the intelligence unit. Sadiki Gashendure was observed crossing the Bunyangaro Nyabwishenya Kisoro border from the DRC, reportedly carrying firearms. Swift coordination between the UPDF and local police units led to Gashendure’s arrest near Stanbic bank in Kisoro township around 20:00hrs.

Upon his apprehension, Gashendure was found to be in possession of two hand grenades. A subsequent interrogation revealed the existence of a more potent threat – an SMG rifle. He disclosed that the said firearm was entrusted to Silvani Uwirangiye. With this crucial piece of information in hand, the authorities promptly located Uwirangiye and secured the recovery of the SMG rifle, serial number 56×20019268, along with 64 rounds of live ammunition. These items were concealed in a banana plantation near Uwirangiye’s residence in Gatete.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are keen to determine the origins of these illicit firearms, the motivations behind their possession, and whether the two arrested suspects were part of a larger network. Both Sadiki Gashendure and Silvani Uwirangiye, along with the recovered weapons, are currently under police custody. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a thorough examination of all relevant angles.

The successful operation was praised by ASP Maate Elly, the PRO of Kigezi region, who highlighted the tireless efforts of the UPDF and police personnel in maintaining security and combating illicit activities in the region. This arrest underscores the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety and well-being of the local populace.