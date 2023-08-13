Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIPG) Edward Ochom has cautioned police officers on misusing of authority granted to them by the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

RTD AIGP Ochom said the power granted is temporal and should instead focus on serving the nation adding that, elements of misconduct, public harassment and involvement in unethical practices should be avoided.

This was during a pipping ceremony of nine newly promoted officers from the directorate of research, planning and development held in Kasaganti on Saturday 12 August where he was the chief guest.

Ochom appreciated the police management for it’s recognition of the directorate’s pivotal role and commitment in promoting the officers who dedicated their services to the force.

He also expressed gratitude in the presence of his fellow retired officers who joined the event to celebrate alongside the newly promoted officers their dedication, resilience and hard work.

Ochom lauded the spouses of the officers for their unwavering understanding and support amidst challenging working conditions that often keep the officers away from their families.

He hence urged the promoted officers to engage with the communities during their service and participate in events and functions so that upon retirement, they are embraced with open arms by the public.

The current Director of Research, Planning, and Development, AIGP Ochaya James commended the dedication, hard work, and perseverance portrayed by the officers within the directorate. He re-echoed the need for patience and commitment to maintain the directorate’s reputation.

The officers promoted ranged from the ranks of Sergeant to Superintendent of Police, reflecting a diverse spectrum of experience and responsibility.

AIGP Ochaya appealed to the officers to embark on their new roles, carry the wisdom of the retired AIGP’s counsel and the directorate’s mandate of dedication and discipline, paving the way for impactful service to their communities and nation

The retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Edward Ochom is a former Director of Research, Planning, and Development as well as Director of Operations