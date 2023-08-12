The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister Without Portfolio, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama Isanga has commended Ugandans living in Canada and other parts of the world for their immense contribution towards the development of Uganda.

“The Diaspora community greatly contributes to the development of our country through Foreign Direct Investments, remittances, promotion of trade, public diplomacy and culture, technology and skills transfer. I commend you for what you have been doing and appeal to you to tireless work through your families to invest back home so that we can build our Country and boost the local economy,”Rt. Hon. Nakadama said.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks today while delivering her remarks during the Second Canada NRM Chapter Symposium 2023 held at Woodbine Banquet and Convention Hotel and Suites in Toronto, Canada.

Rt. Hon. Nakadama urged the Diaspora to work with the government to contribute to the development of the Country, explaining that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government is ready to work with the diaspora irrespective of their political affiliation and other differences.

“I therefore, welcome you all to come home to do business, and use your innovation and selfless service towards the development of Uganda that belongs to everyone,” she said.

“As you may be aware, the Mission of NRM is to transform Uganda from a poor peasant society into a modern, industrial, united and prosperous society. NRM is a national, broad based, inclusive, democratic, non-sectarian, multi-ideological, multi-interest and progressive mass organization,”she added.

Rt Hon. Nakadama was also happy to note that the NRM government has been able to make giant steps in their endeavor to improve the quality of life for all Ugandans and they have built a firm foundation to steer the economy for social transformation and economic take-off into self-sustaining growth.

“NRM has managed to sail Uganda through the most violent and turbulent storms in our history. Through this time, NRM has been tried, tested and found worthy of continued leadership of Uganda. It’s for the above reason that I call upon the diaspora to continue its much need support to the NRM Government. Let us not listen to people fueling speculations and negative propaganda let us stay on course.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the government of Uganda is promoting private-sector led growth as the pivotal to the future of the country. It is people like you through investing back home who will constitute the private sector, create jobs and help generate economic growth.”

She also called upon Ugandans living in Canada to join the NRM party and to also partner with Government to foster economic growth and development of our motherland.

“I would like to assure you that NRM government is committed to supporting the people in the diaspora to lead productive and dignified lives in their host countries abroad as well as to participate in the political, social and economic development of Uganda. I therefore urge you to work at curtailing the misinformation and defamation being spread against Uganda by bad political elements in the Diaspora.”

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards President Yoweri Museveni who made it possible for them to hold the Symposium.

” I would like to express my special gratitude to the organizers of this Symposium headed by Mr. Fred Kinene and Mr. Samson Kaggwa for their untiring efforts and commitment to ensure the success of this Event.”

The Symposium was attended by the Minister of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda among other dignitaries from Uganda.