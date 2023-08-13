The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Anita Among has urged Ugandans to embrace farming as a sustainable strategy for wealth creation.

Speaking to journalists at her country home farm in Ayereyere village, Kamutur Sub-County in Bukedea District on Saturday, 12 August 2023, Ms Among, who is also Bukedea District Woman Representative tipped young people to stop undermining agriculture, saying that “Agriculture is the only way to go.”

“My encouragement to the young people is that humility is very important; you need to be down to earth. I have it all but I can still come down here to look after my cows,” Ms Among said.

She also advised young people to start with the little that they have and diligently grow to greater heights.

“You should be able to get something for yourself, even if it is chicken. When I was growing up, you would find somebody having a chicken and after 2 or 3 months, they have bought a goat and after a goat, they have bought cows…You need to do something and keep growing,” she said.

Ms Among said that she got the inspiration to do farming when she visited President Yoweri Museveni’s farm in Kisozi and has since then, never looked back.

“I want to encourage everyone including my honourable colleagues that agriculture is the only way to go; it can never let you down. When my farm becomes big, I give out cows to the women [in the constituency] so that they also develop themselves. This area is for farming, so we use cow dung as fertilizers and the community also takes the milk,” she said.