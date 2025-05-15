Annet Nabirye has been declared winner of the Irongo Parish NRM internal elections after trouncing incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Luuka District, Esther Mbayo.

The election was held today at Irongo Parish, Irongo Sub-county, Luuka District.

Out of 45 votes, Ms. Nabirye who has already expressed interest to vie for the Luuka Woman MP seat in 2026 elections, garnered 27 votes whereas her closest competitor, Hon. Mbayo got 17 votes.

The internal election comes at a time when the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi is under fire after being accused of mismanaging the electoral process in Luuka District.

Since the beginning of this week, the party Electoral Commission chief has been facing severe criticism from voters and a section of area leaders for allegedly mishandling the internal elections at Parish level.

Chaos first erupted in Irongo Sub County when Dr. Odoi, initially nullified the voting exercise in Iganga B village last week, conducted a fresh election for the NRM Women’s League in Waibuga Sub County, located approximately 25 to 30 kilometers away from Irongo. This decision left voters in Iganga B stranded, as no travel arrangements were made, effectively disenfranchising the majority. Furthermore, LC leaders, who played a crucial role in identifying residents, were reportedly blocked from the voting venue.

Eyewitnesses claim that Dr. Odoi’s decision to relocate the voting was not only illogical but also highly suspicious. Adding to the controversy, Dr. Odoi unilaterally altered the eligibility criteria for voting, declaring that only women aged 35 and above could participate. This starkly contradicted his own previously established guidelines, which allowed all party members aged 18 and above to vote.

According to some political analysts, Dr. Odoi’s actions may have been influenced by personal interests or external pressure.