Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has called upon Ugandans to endeavor to eradicate poverty in households, because SDG number one calls for poverty eradication in society. She made the call while officiating as Guest of Honor, representing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, at the Kampala People’s SDG Festival which kick -started on Thursday at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Grounds, in Lugogo.

Themed: “Harnessing Citizens’ Potential: Fostering Ownership, Expression, Enjoyment, and Innovation for SDGs”, the Kampala two days SDGs Festival is being held with support from the Royal Danish Embassy, KCCA, National NGO Forum, the UN and the National SDG Secretariat among others.

“It’s important that Ugandans engage in commercial Agriculture, tourism, Innovation, Industry Development and ICT economic ventures instead of relying on foreign aid and external loans which come with attached strings, if our people are to come out of poverty,” she said.

Minister Kasule called on members of the General Public, who thronged the SDGs Festival Grounds, to utilize the opportunity to engage with leaders and the private sector and to learn, network and ask questions on service delivery accountability among others.

“Let’s celebrate our SDGs achievements. Iam confident Kampala Festival is a sign of success,” she added.

On her part, the UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Susan Ngongi Namondo, assured Ugandans of UN full support to realize the 2030 Development Agenda.

“We all need collective effort to accelerate SDGs to realize the 2030 Development Agenda. All individuals should commit themselves to all the 17 SDGs, ”she added.

National NGO Forum executive Director, Dr. Moses Isooba,said the festival aims at creating awareness and promoting the localisation of SDGs in Uganda, through providing people centred interactive platforms, to converse about citizens’ active participation in the realization of SDGs.

“This festival brings together people to exchange local action towards realization of SDGs, showcase the latest innovations, ideas, tools and approaches to SDGs implementation among others”, he said.

Albert Byamugisha, the Head of SDGs Secretariat, said with only 7 years remaining to achieve the 2030 Development Agenda, this festival serves as a crucial platform to address the challenges and gaps in Uganda’s progress towards the SDGs,

He said the festival will uphold the principle of “Leave No one behind” ensuring the inclusive participation of all citizens and stakeholders.