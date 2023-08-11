The former senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has explained that the fall of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) began the day Dr Kizza Besigye decided to hand over the party to greedy leaders.

While analyzing the FDC crisis during an interview with a local YouTube media channel on Wednesday, Mirundi noted that the group of people that has now become a problem in FDC has always worked so hard to see that prominent people like Beti Kamya, Mugisha Muntu and many others leave the party, so that they can use the opposition party for their personal interests.

“The end of FDC original began when Besigye started making stong people in his party such as Eria Kategaya, Beti Kamya his envoys. Besigye failed to plan for the party while he was still having bright minds of people like the late Kigundu of GreenLand Bank, former Katikkiro Ssemwogerere. So the blame is on him, he failed to plan for his party like how Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere planned for DP,” he said.

Citing an example of DP’s Ssemwogerere, Mirundi said although the politician’s term as DP president had came to an end, he refused to step down because he knew those who were surrounding him wanted to destroy the party until he chose the late Ssebana Kizito who was strong enough to protect the core values of the party.

“Besigye is reaping what he sow, the moment he took the party to shameless people like Nandala Mafabi, Amuriat and others, that was the end. Many Westerners left FDC after seeing how this group treated Gen Mugisha Muntu,” he added.

“Western Uganda has its block vote, therefore, any group that Besigye will form, definitely he will have their votes. Therefore, the role of Nandala’s group to divide the party is meaningless because, Teso and Bugishu have never been deciding regions on who rules Uganda.”