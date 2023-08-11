The upcoming National Youth Day celebrations scheduled for August 18, 2023, in Kabale District are under a shadow of uncertainty due to potential power outages in the region. A recent dispute between local authorities has highlighted the challenges faced by the community and underscored the significance of the event.

Kabale’s Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, issued a stern warning to the engineers from UMEME, the national electricity distribution company. In a directive that has stirred controversy, Nyakahuma emphasized, “If the power goes off on Thursday or Friday, you will see trouble. We will sympathize with you on other things, but not on that day.”

The RDC’s warning comes as the district prepares to host the National Youth Day celebrations under the theme “Accelerating Recovery from Covid-19 and Full Implementation of the 2030 Agenda: The Role of the Youths,” with the distinguished guest of honor being the President of Uganda, HE Yoweri Museveni.

However, tensions arose as Kabale’s District Youth Chairperson, Tadeo Taremwa,, expressed a contrasting viewpoint. “Warning UMEME would not be productive. We want him to experience the power outage so that he understands the problem,” “We want him to know what we have been passing through, so that he understands our suffering. All the roads should remain dirty so that he realizes the urgency of budget increment,” added Tadeo Taremwa, the Youth Chairperson for Kabale.

The dispute unfolded during a meeting at Kabale District Rukiiko Hall on Thursday afternoon. The gathering drew attention to the challenges that the Kigezi subregion faces regarding frequent power outages. The concerns voiced by both local authorities and the youth chairperson shed light on the broader issues experienced by the community.

The National Youth Day celebrations, set to take place at Kigezi Primary Lower Grounds in Kabale Municipality, are expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees from various parts of the country. The event aims to address the role of the youth in accelerating the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

As preparations continue amidst these tensions, the spotlight remains on the local authorities’ plea for reliable power supply. The outcome of this dispute may have lasting implications not only for the National Youth Day celebrations but also for the broader development and progress of the Kigezi subregion. The community watches with anticipation as both UMEME and local authorities strive to find common ground before the significant event in less than two weeks.