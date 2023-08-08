Rubanda District’s hopeful Woman Member of Parliament, Jackline Katabazi, has called upon the farmers and traders of the region to join forces and work collaboratively if they aspire to uplift their local economy. Her impassioned plea came during a speech delivered on August 6th, 2023, at a gathering of the Nyamweru Traders Association. The meeting, hosted at the scenic Brazin Forest Resort in Nyakambu, Southern Division of Kabale Municipality, served as a platform for Katabazi to share her vision for community development.

Highlighting the prevailing challenges faced by Rubanda’s farmers and traders, Katabazi addressed a significant issue that has long hindered their progress. She emphasized that a lack of organized associations has left many individuals vulnerable to exploitation and hindered their ability to secure fair prices for their goods in local markets. This, she stressed, has contributed to a cycle of poverty within their households.

“It is crucial that our farmers and traders come together as a unified force,” Katabazi asserted. “The absence of cohesive associations has perpetuated inequalities and impeded our progress. By joining hands, we can empower ourselves and ensure equitable opportunities for growth.”

Katabazi further encouraged the attendees to actively engage in government initiatives, such as the Parish Development Model, as well as other relevant programs aimed at fostering community advancement. By participating in these programs, the residents of Rubanda can access valuable resources and support that can help pave the way for a brighter future.

Furthermore, she urged the farmers to adopt a forward-thinking approach when choosing their leaders. She underscored the importance of electing representatives who prioritize and champion developmental agendas, which are pivotal for the district’s progress.

Demonstrating her commitment to the cause, Katabazi made a significant contribution of one million Ugandan Shillings towards the development of the Nyamweru Traders Association. Her gesture served as a tangible reminder of her dedication to fostering unity and progress within the community.