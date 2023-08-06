In a fervent address aimed at fostering a spirit of patriotism and national unity, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), Lt Col. Emmy Katabazi, issued a cautionary call to journalists hailing from the Kigezi subregion.

Speaking passionately at the Kirigime Guest House,Lt Col. Katabazi underscored the importance of reporting news from a patriotic standpoint, emphasizing that a strong and cohesive media can play a pivotal role in driving Uganda’s progress.

Addressing a gathering of journalists from the Kigezi subregion, Col. Katabazi expressed concern over the portrayal of Uganda in the media, cautioning against adopting a viewpoint that aligns with imperialist agendas. The senior security official emphasized that nurturing a sense of patriotism among journalists is vital to counteract the potential influence of foreign interests.

“Negativity in the media about Uganda, as if the writers/authors of such stories are not Ugandans, is concerning. We must think about the impact of our stories on the country, and whether they promote unity and development. It is crucial to prioritize Uganda in our news,” Lt Col. Katabazi urged, his message resonating with the gathering.

Drawing attention to a contemporary form of colonialism, Lt Col. Katabazi highlighted the role of media in the propagation of ideologies that serve foreign agendas. He emphasized that vigilance is necessary to ensure that media outlets are not unwittingly advancing narratives that undermine Uganda’s progress and sovereignty.

Providing concrete examples, Lt Col. Katabazi drew attention to how certain narratives surrounding the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) had been manipulated by external actors. He stressed that the media must avoid inadvertently contributing to misinformation that tarnishes the reputation of Uganda and its projects, ultimately leading to adverse consequences on the global stage.

While calling upon the media to fulfill its role as a vital tool for combating corruption, Lt Col. Katabazi noted that a cooperative approach between the government and the press is essential. He appealed to journalists to shine a spotlight on individuals who are actively working hard to contribute positively to society, while also raising awareness about the corrosive effects of corruption.

“Promote hard work and strive to inspire a community of dedicated individuals who are committed to bettering themselves and their country. By challenging corruption, we collectively empower our nation. As journalists, you possess the ability to influence public discourse and inspire collective action. By exposing corruption and advocating for transparency, you contribute to the greater good of our nation,” Lt Col. Katabazi passionately implored.

He urged them to steer clear of narratives that inadvertently glamorize individuals mired in corruption, and instead, focus on wielding their collective influence to uncover and spotlight instances of malfeasance.

“As journalists, you possess the power to shape perceptions and drive conversations. Refrain from amplifying the image of corrupt government officials. Let us expose corruption for what it truly is – a scourge that erodes the fabric of our society,” declared Lt Col. Katabazi. His words resounded with the audience, underscoring the importance of media integrity.

“Your role extends beyond being chroniclers of events. You are the catalysts of change. I encourage you to not only expose the darkness but to also illuminate the path towards accountability,” emphasized Lt Col. Katabazi. His rallying cry resonated, galvanizing journalists to take ownership of their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny.