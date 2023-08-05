Uganda’s coffee industry is set to capture global attention as it takes center stage at the 2nd G-25 Africa Summit, scheduled from 7th to 10th August at the prestigious Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo.

With the Summit gathering influential leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the African continent, Uganda’s coffee industry is primed for a significant platform to showcase its rich heritage,

Themed “Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition”, the summit’s primary goal is to foster synergies for expanding regional coffee trade within the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

During a press briefing at Uganda Media Center on Thursday, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) stressed the significance of coffee value addition for the socio-economic transformation of African economies.

Climate change’s impact on coffee farming in Africa was also discussed, with the Minister highlighting the need for continuous investment in research, innovation, and development to create resilient coffee varieties, superior quality, and sustainable practices.

Among other challenges, coffee farmers in Uganda are tussling it out with Coffee Leaf Rust disease, significantly affecting low-altitude coffee farming. To tackle this, David Kashura Kyomukama, the Permanent Secretary of MAAIF, recommended using Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)-recommended pesticides and providing assistance to farmers based on the severity of the outbreak.

Additionally, Uganda has successfully developed leaf rust-resistant coffee varieties, providing a long-term solution to the problem.

Emmanuel Lyamulemye Niyibigira, the Managing Director of Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), emphasized the collaboration between UCDA and the national coffee research institute in Mukono to combat coffee diseases through the development of drought-tolerant and disease-resistant coffee varieties.

However, the research institute faces funding constraints and relies more on support from the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) than from UCDA.

Africa currently accounts for 12 percent of the world’s coffee production, with Uganda leading as the top coffee exporter and the second-largest coffee producer on the continent. However, much of the coffee is exported in unprocessed form, highlighting the need for value addition within the coffee industry.

As one of the leading coffee producers in Africa, Uganda’s participation in the summit promises to attract international investors, foster strategic partnerships, and facilitate discussions on further enhancing coffee trade within the region and beyond.

The country’s coffee growers, processors, and exporters eagerly anticipate this golden opportunity to highlight their dedication to producing high-grade Arabica and Robusta beans, which have earned global acclaim for their distinctive flavor profiles and unique regional characteristics.

Additionally, Uganda’s commitment to environmentally friendly and socially responsible coffee production is expected to resonate with global consumers and businesses alike, further strengthening the position of Ugandan coffee on the world stage.

With an array of innovative and diverse coffee offerings, Uganda seeks to not only capture the attention of the summit’s attendees but also reinforce its status as a formidable player in the global coffee market.

As the world’s spotlight turns towards Uganda during the 2nd G-25 Africa Summit, all eyes will be on Commonwealth resort Munyonyo, where the seeds of new partnerships, collaborations, and opportunities in the coffee sector are expected to germinate, fostering economic growth and sustainability for the nation and the broader African coffee community.