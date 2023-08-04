In a campaign of introducing a smart city and improving housing standards in Kampala City, the government is planning to start constructing houses for low-income earners costing between 35 to 80 million shillings.

The project dubbed ‘Rent to Own’ will see an ordinary citizen own a house at a cost ranging from Shs35m. And at Shs35m, a house will be having one bedroom, a living room and all the other spaces that make a house.An individual will be able to pay for it for a given period of 10-15 years.

The revelation was made by the State Minister in charge of Housing, Persis Namuganza at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala where she said that at first people will be paying for the house in a rent fee form but in the end, the house will be given to them after completing all the payments.

Currently, Minister Namuganza noted that government is now in talks with Buganda Land Board, Kampala Capital City Authority and other stakeholders to acquire land in Kampala where such projects will be constructed.

“We have been having discussions with KCCA, BLB, National Housing Construction Company and other stakeholders who own land in Kampala, in order to do land acquisition which is now the biggest challenge. We want to construct a house that will fit in the pockets of an ordinary Ugandan and we are introducing a model which is called ‘Rent to Own’ so even someone not earning much can own a decent house,” she said.

The Minister added that the project will be supported by new series of technologies brought on board by different players and partners from India to make sure that a decent house is constructed at the cheapest cost.

“With the introduction of the new technologies in the construction industry, on the side of raw materials by our colleagues, this is all aimed at setting up a house at the lowest cost in order to meet our target. For example, Kasokoso right now has 30,000 people, but the study and the designs we are coming up, within Kasokoso, that area will host 150,000 people with space and all other facilities places of worship, markets and health facilities,” she said.

She noted that currently, the world is discussing affordable or low-cost houses which is why Uganda is partnering with different stakeholders from India to ensure an ordinary Ugandan owns a standard decent home.

Meanwhile, the minister made this revelation while announcing the forthcoming 2nd Edition of Uganda Buildcon International Expo slated for Thursday 10th to Saturday 12th August 2023 at the Multi–Purpose Hall at UMA Showgrounds at Lugogo, Kampala.

The 2nd Edition of Uganda Buildcon International Expo will be focusing on architecture, construction and machinery, building materials, engineering and innovation, interior designs, heavy equipment and hardware, tiles & ceramics, Government of Uganda construction-related programs, policies and regulations among others.

This International Expo will bring together over one hundred twenty-five (125+) Domestic and International Companies with representation from Uganda, India, UAE, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, the UK and others. The aim is to showcase the latest products and technologies in the building & construction industry to the stakeholders in Uganda and East Africa.