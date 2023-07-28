In the aftermath of a violent altercation that erupted at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, police have heightening their deployment in the area.

A chaotic scene unfolded at the opposition FDC party headquarters this morning, lasting nearly 15 minutes as delegates arrived for the National Council meeting.

The purpose of the gathering was to discuss the elders’ committee report concerning an alleged payment of Shs7 billion to the party Secretary General, Mr. Nathan Nandala Mafabi, and the party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat Oboi, by State House during the 2021 presidential elections.

At around 7 am, a group of approximately 20 youths, dressed in party t-shirts, forcefully entered the headquarters demanding the removal of what they referred to as “goons” from the premises.

Security personnel prevented their entry, leading to the youths banging on the gates in frustration.

In response, some FDC youth who were already inside the headquarters, not in party attire, confronted the intruders, resulting in a stand-off and fistfight at the Najjanankumbi-based offices. Both groups wielded sticks during the altercation.

The police, who had been earlier deployed, intervened and dispersed the conflicting parties. One person was arrested during the altercation.

Mr. Amin Sadic, the head of FDC security, accused the faction led by the party spokesperson, Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and the deputy president for Buganda region, Mr. Erias Lukwago, of sending hooligans to disrupt the meeting.

Despite his clothes being torn in the skirmish, Mr. Sadic vowed to continue participating in the meeting without changing attire.

“As you see, they have town my clothes but I can assure you that I will not go home and change. I will be like this until I repay these people,” Amin Sadic charged.

Various FDC delegates condemned the violent incident, emphasizing the importance of conducting the meeting peacefully.

Mr. Isaiah Sasaga, the Budadiri East MP, denounced the disruption plans and called for a peaceful resolution. FDC president Patrick Amuriat and Mr. Nathan Nandala Mafabi reassured the delegates that the meeting would proceed without further disturbance.

The situation was further complicated as Mr. Ssemujju and Mr. Lukwago accused Mr. Nandala and Mr. Amuriat of manipulating the report to be discussed during the meeting.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions remain high between factions involved in the political confrontation.