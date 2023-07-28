Police Exodus Sacco and the Duty-Free Shop under the Welfare and Production Directorate on Thursday, 27th July joined forces to launch an innovative housing loan project dubbed “Kwaheri Manyata.”

In a meeting held at Exodus headquarters in Naguru and presided over by Commissioner of Police, Hajji Sulaiman Kilungi, both parties discussed and solidified their collaboration.

The “Kwaheri Manyata” initiative aims to offer members of the force the opportunity to access building materials from the duty-free shop on credit, facilitated by Police Exodus Sacco.

The project seeks to ease the financial burden of acquiring building materials for the members, fostering a path to home ownership and providing them with a sense of security and stability.

Through this partnership, Exodus Sacco and the Duty-Free Shop management are demonstrating their dedication to the welfare of the force by enabling access to affordable and convenient credit options.

The housing loan project reflects mutual commitment to supporting the dreams and aspirations of police officers who serve the community by fostering a brighter future for the members.