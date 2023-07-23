Prime Minister Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on Saturday July 2023 represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the consecration of Sheikh Erias Kigozi as the District Kadhi for Wakiso and commissioning of a community health centre.

The consecration ceremony was held at the District’s Muslim Headquarters in Katooke Village,Kaliiti parish ,Mende Subcounty.

The Premier on behalf of the President also commissioned Abu Hamza Health Centre in the same place.

H.E the President congratulated Sheikh Erias Kigozi on his consecration and encouraged all Muslim leaders in the district to promote unity and harmony among the people.

He saluted the Muslim fraternity in Uganda for promoting the patriotic and Pan-African agenda of the NRM as well as the legitimate interests of Ugandans.

The event was also attended by the third deputy prime minister Rt.Hon. Rukia Nakadama, Minister for kampala metropolitan affairs Hajat. Minsa Kabanda, state minister in charge of housing Hon. Persis Namuganza, Hon. Huda Oleru, the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, the first Deputy Mufti, among other leaders.