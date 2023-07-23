The Vice President Jessica Alupo who doubles as Woman MP for Katakwi District on Saturday 22nd July 2023, commissioned several boreholes in Ongatunyo-Agule village, Ominya Parish in Toroma sub county Katakwi district.

The boreholes were constructed in partnership with Nile Development Agency to promote community health and easy access to safe water supply in communities.

The boreholes which are a public entity, will be used freely by the communities.

In the same vein, the Vice President also donated brand new computers to Toroma Secondary School and Toroma Peas High School to promote ICT and computer literacy among students.

Alupo appealed to the learners to utilise the equipment so as to maintain relevance in this fast paced IT society, and to selflessly guard the boreholes.

The Vice President advised students keep in school and they finish the education cycle.

“Keep your bodies as the Temple of God. Do not live reckless lifestyles. Avoid consumption of bitter substances. Discipline is paramount to success. We value you and we’re looking forward to your excellent academic performance,” She told the cheerful students.

She also urged students to embrace commercial agriculture at an early stage because that’s where job opportunities are enormous.

“We have to practice agriculture with a view of being gainfully employed. Fortunately we’re all farmers,” Alupo said.

She further told students that after practicing commercial agriculture that’s when they shall enter into the Industrial sector to add value to their agricultural produce hence creating more jobs for the Youths.

She further explained that ICT is another sector which teachers should interest their students in as it promotes innovations. She also asked students and teachers to embrace the goods and Services sector like hotel tourism saying it’s also an area with plenty of job opportunities.

Finally, the Vice President lauded Nile Development Agency for the partnership to serve humanity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony, Issa Kiralire the Managing Director of Nile Development Agency noted that women and young children have been greatly affected by the lack of water and boreholes.

“They would walk long distances to the nearby water point which tend to be overcrowded most of the time,”Kiralire said.

He explained that to promote community health and easily accessible water supply, Nile Development Agency drills boreholes in communal land so that the community can benefit from it. “To ensure sustainability of the borehole, one member of the community is entrusted to take full responsibilities of its management,” he said.

Kiralire who thanked the people of Katakwi for voting the Vice President as area MP and described her as a very patriotic and visionary leader who has served her people and Ugandans selflessly.

Recently Nile Development Agency donated 100 cows to the people of Katakwi district during Eid celebrations.