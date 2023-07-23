Qatar is no just a place where Ugandans go to work, but also considered as another home away from home. With the opening of Uganda’s Embassy in Qatar in 2019, this, has become a second home to the Ugandans, with the Uganda Community in Arab country falling between 5000 to 6000.

This, was revealed yesterday as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, held talks with the Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar, Ambassador Muhammad Kezaala, who paid a courtesy visit to him in Kampala.

The two supremos discussed matters regarding labour externalisation, including well-being and challenges facing Ugandans working in Qatar, among others.

On his part, Ambassador Walusimbi thanked H.E. President Yoweri Museveni for fronting the dignity of his ‘Bazzukulu’, abroad. Additionally, he said government will have a robust monitoring unit, to look into the welfare of Ugandans working in the Gulf Region, which will be charged with ascertaining living and working conditions, and handling disputes that emerge.

Walusimbi also urged Ugandans in Qatar to act as ambassadors in their respective workplaces and companies, by selling Uganda’s great image abroad. This, he said will strengthen the relationship and bridge gaps between Qatar and Ugandans, hence promoting tourism, trade and investment.

In his remarks, the Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar, Ambassador Muhammad Kezaala, appreciated the Government of Uganda for its continued support and guidance to the Embassy. He added that since the launch of the mission, it has paved the way for handling issues. He noted that, the facility is offering consular services, documents attestation, and welfare activities for the community. He mentioned that, having official presence has helped Uganda improve ties with Qatar, both economically and culturally.

Interestingly, Ambassador Muhammad Kezaala, revealed that Uganda will sign the pending Bilateral Labour Agreement with the State of Qatar during the Doha Dialogue Conference, which will be held later this year.

He added that the employment agreement will be key in labour migration governance, to ensure safe, orderly & regular labour migration, cooperation on the protection & promotion of rights and welfare of Ugandans working in Qatar.

It should be noted that, apparently, Ugandans in Qatar are getting real support from the Embassy, as they try to invite friends from Qatar to visit and invest in the Pearl of Africa.