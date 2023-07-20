Dr. Apio Otuko Eunice has taken oath as the Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District.

She took oath of allegiance and for Member of Parliament during a plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 20 July 2023.

Hon. Eunice, a member of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Party takes over a seat that fell vacant following the demise of Hon. Charles Engola who also served as the State Minister for Labour.

She was declared winner of the Oyam County North by-election by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, 06 July 2023, after garnering 15,718 of the total votes cast against 15,176 votes obtained by her closest contender, Samuel Engola Okello of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party.

The Speaker congratulated Eunice on her successful election to the 11th Parliament and urged her to abide by existing laws that dictate the operations of the legislature.

“The Parliament you are joining is a people-centered Parliament united in serving the needs of the people and the aspirations of the common Ugandan,” Among said.

The Speaker handed over a copy of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Rules of Procedure of Parliament to Eunice to aid in her legislative work.

The new Member of Parliament was accompanied by legislators including UPC Party President, Hon. Jimmy Akena, and UPC’s Hon. Santa Alum (Oyam District Woman Representative).

Eunice is a Research Fellow in Gender and Transitional Justice at the University of Birmingham and has been involved in disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programmes in Northern Uganda since 2001.