The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Lamwo who also doubled as the Deputy Dean of RDCs, Sebastian Oguti Oswin has temporarily stopped the construction works at Padibe East Seed SS over slow progress.

He made took the decision during the side meeting at the school after discussions with the Clerk of Work at the Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers- UGIFT, Mr. Amone Denish and the district Engineer Akena Aleonard.

They noted that, the Contractor had failed to produce an updated work schedule, proposed key equipment needed and mandatory performance guarantee which is a total contradiction with clauses GCC 36.1, GCC 14.1, GCC 28, GCC 26.3 of the contract.

“MOGEN Enterprise Ltd has not achieved even 1% of the work since the start of the work in March and a letter written to the Company since May 22, 2023 to explain their situation by the Engineer has not been responded to it,”Mr. Oguti said.

“This is a very serious indictment on the side of MOGEN Enterprise Ltd with those signs of non compliance to the conditions set out in the contract,”he added.

According to the Deputy RDC, the construction works begun on the 20th March, 2023 and it was meant to run for 18 months from the start date with funding from Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers-UGIFT worth Shs2.7bn but up to date, the situation at the school is unacceptable.

“We can not continue doing business as usual. Work should first stop now until the Directors of MOGEN Enterprise Ltd appear for a meeting with the necessary mandatory documents and to explain why there is this slow space,”he noted.

“I know what the Law says but if the Directors of MOGEN Enterprise Ltd are patriots, they will come to Lamwo district for the way forward next week so that the construction works can resume.”

Mr. Oguti also called upon the Ministry of Education and Sport- procurement department to always do more due diligence on construction companies it hires to do their work.

“Government is trying to ensure that our children have access to Education through construction of schools but some misguided people want to slow the process. This is not the first time Lamwo is having a problem with company coming from the center,” he explained.

Mr. Oguti further assured the community of government’s commitment to deliver better services to them.

The scope of construction works at the school includes classrooms, science laboratory, Administration block, teachers houses, playing ground among others.