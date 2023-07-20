The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje wants parliament to enact a law that will make slaughtering of animals exclusive to only the Muslims to prevent other people who might slaughter animals with ill intentions.

While paying a courtesy visit to the speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among at parliament on Wednesday 19th July 2023, Sheikh Mubajje said that for years Muslims have been slaughtering animals but some people have started challenging it because it’s not within the laws of the land.

Sheikh Mubajje also asked the speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among to help him get a vehicle for spreading the word of Allah and other Muslim leaders at district leaders.

Mubajje also asked the speaker to help the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council get its compensation from the government of Uganda amounting to 73 billion shillings for the Kitante land and another 12 billion shillings for the ranches which the government took over.

Mufti also thanked the speaker for passing the bill that will operationalize Islamic banking in Uganda if assented to by the president,but noted that there are some issues that need to be settled.

The speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among assured the Mufti that the Islamic banking bill that was passed by parliament has no issues and pledged to work on the issues raised by the mufti.

The chairperson of the Muslim parliamentary caucus who is also the Bugiri municipality legislator Asuman Basalirwa thanked the speaker for taking the initiative to sponsor Muslims MPs to go and perform Hijja.