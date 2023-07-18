The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) of Lamwo who doubles as the Deputy Dean of RDCs,Sebastian Oguti Oswin has applauded NUDEIL for the work well done in the construction works in Ogako Lacan and Madi-Opei Primary Schools.

He made the remarks while commissioning projects funded by USAID today in Madi Opei, Padibe East counties. The projects are worth Shs214bn.

Mr. Oguti said: “We are receiving 12 classroom, 8 teachers houses, 10 stances of latrines, 216 desks distributed in the two schools and 8km road in Katum. This is because of the good working relationship between Uganda and the USA, we must appreciate, as we celebrate 60 years of relationship with the people of America.”

Mr. Oguti noted that, the construction of classrooms in those schools are in line with the NRM “secure the future of Ugandans” slogan which is key. He said Education is one of the priority sectors aimed at driving the NRM’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

“The schools now have good learning environment and there is no reason for our children not to have improvement in performance since you have enough teachers, with the support of other stakeholders like parents and the pupils themselves,” Mr. Oguti asserted.

“Government is committed in providing services to you our people but you must maintain what you are receiving today because we don’t have resources to get back here in a near future with challenges.”

The USAID Mission Director in Uganda, Mr. Richard Nelson thanked Lamwo district for the high performance in the USAID projects in the district.

“There is real value for money,” he said.

Mr. Nelson also emphasized that, the USAID will keep working with Uganda in the areas that enhances local governance and infrastructure among others.

The Vice LCV Chairman Lamwo District, Mr. Odong Ma Diki underscored the need for leaders to work as a team for the wellbeing and development of the district.

The meeting was attended by a team from the Ministry of Local Government, USAID, Lamwo district, NUDEIL among others.