Traffic and Road Safety Public Relations Officer, SP Kananura Michael has revealed that road accidents are rapidly increasing in Uganda due to over speeding and exceeding prescribed speed limits by drivers.

Addressing journalists at Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Kananura said that the recent reports have indicated that over 95 per cent of the accidents that have occurred in the month of June and July have been caused by human errors not mechanical dysfunction of the vehicles.

He said the causes of these accidents have been mostly attributed to various factors, including: over speeding and exceeding prescribed speed limits, careless overtaking manoeuvres, overtaking on blind corners and hills, attempting overtaking manoeuvres when faced with multiple vehicles ahead, distracted driving, such as using mobile phones or messaging while operating a vehicle and road obstruction caused by broken-down vehicles.

Kananura, however, urged Ugandans that one of the ways to reduce or avoid road accidents is to embrace the promotion of road safety campaigns and respect guidelines such; as Adhere to speed limits on all roads, exercising caution and patience when overtaking other vehicles, Placing rectangular reflectors both in front and behind broken-down vehicles to alert other road users, reporting broken-down vehicles to the nearest police station for proper traffic control and removal and remaining vigilant.

“Collaborate with private breakdown service providers to promptly clear broken-down vehicles from roads. Maintain constant vigilance, considering Uganda’s role as a transit country for goods vehicles across the Great Lakes region Respecting all road users is essential, and the Traffic Directorate emphasizes the need for vigilance and responsible behaviour while using the road. To report traffic violations, the public can reach the toll-free number 0800199099,” he said.

He also added that efforts are currently underway to promote self-regulation and discipline among road users through sensitization programs conducted by the traffic police. This includes engagement with motorcycle taxi operators, and bus operators, as well as conducting radio and TV programs.

Meanwhile, in the recent traffic accident report, a total of 432 accidents were recorded, with 97 being fatal, 202 were serious, and 133 were minor. Among the 432 victims, 100 lost their lives, while 324 sustained injuries. The fatalities included 42 motorcycle riders (13 passengers and 29 riders) as well as 40 pedestrians.

Kananura made these observations while giving an update on the fatal accident that took place on July 16, 2023, at around 8:30 PM, at Muzizi Forest along the Kagadi-Kyenjojo Road in Kagadi District. The collision involved two vehicles, namely the UAD 431Q Trailer and the UAM 426V Toyota Hiace.

Preliminary findings indicate that the UAD 431Q Trailer, travelling from Sudan to Congo along the Kagadi-Kyenjojo route, failed to negotiate a corner at Muzizi Forest, resulting in a collision with the UAM 426V Toyota Hiace.

The impact claimed the lives of 15 individuals on board the Toyota Hiace, including the driver and conductor, while three others sustained injuries.

The victims were transported to Kagadi Hospital for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kagadi Hospital Mortuary.