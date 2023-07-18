17/7/2023 was a bad day for a 15-year-old Primary Seven pupil of Masindi Islamic Primary School (names withheld) who was raped during her 6 km trek to school.

According to Mr Tunura Brian the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Coordinator for the Bunyoro Sub-region, she was raped between 5:30 – 6 am when trying to get intouch with morning lessons

According to Tunura, its alleged that she always walked with his brother to school but unfortunately on monday she trekked alone which gave chance the evil man to follow her from her home village Kyamugwei in Masindi Municipality attacked her on the way and defiled the helpless girl.

He says that during his school monitoring exercise as directed by HE the President and the National Chairman of NRM, he learnt about this case and was informed that the loudly crying pupil was found licking blood all over her sexual parts and bruises on her body.

He added that, after learning that the girl could recall the face of the rapist, he contacted her parents and with the support of Uganda Police of the area they tracked and arrested the suspect.

The victim was rushed to Misindi Army Hospital where she is currently getting medical attention as Police finalize the investigations to parade the suspect before the court of law.

“I went back in the evening and the criminal was still in custody and I will follow up on this case until this satanic agent is put where he belongs to be and that’s in a prison,” Tunura eluded

He however advised school heads to avoid the early morning lessons to enable pupils schooling from home to walk to their schools safely and also advised the parents to accompany their children to their respective schools to avoid risking them to evil people.