The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt Hon Nabbanja Robinah on Sunday 16th July 2023 arrived in Kigali Rwanda for the Women Deliver Summit which opens on Monday 17th July 2023.

On arrival , The Premier was received by her counterpart Dr, Edouard Ngirente at Kigali International AIrport and Uganda’s Ambassador to Kigali Maj. Gen. (Rtd)Robert Rusoke.

The Women Deliver conference is one of the largest multi-sectoral gatherings aimed at advancing gender equality.

The Kigali conference — the first Women Deliver meeting in Africa — is expected to be attended by over six thousand people in person and more than two hundred thousand people online.

The Prime Minister will later join soccer fans at Kigali Pele Stadium to cheer for Uganda’s National Women’s Football Team, Crested Cranes, as they take on Rwanda’s She-Amavubi in the second leg of the first round of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers Paris 2024.