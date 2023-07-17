A top mobiliser and leader in the MK Movent was beaten and left for dead on the streets of Kampala while dressed in a Muhoozi branded shirt.

Omulangira Juma Mpendo Akiiki has been left to struggle for dear life after a deadly gang attack that left him barely breathing.

It’s been revealed that the Kamuli District Team Chairman Vice Chair was trailed from his workplace in the Industrial area by the assailants who then descended on him and beat him up to a pulp.

The outspoken MK Movement crusader was grilled by his attackers over his connection to the first son before emptying his pockets and taking off with all the valuables he had.

Mpendo, a trusted Muhoozi strategist was later rushed to St Catherine Medical Center in Nsambye where he is being attended to by medical specialists.

According to a close family member attending to him in his sick bed, Mpendo sustained a deep cut on the lower lip while some teeth could also have been lost.

He has also been severely swelling in the face due to possible internal bleeding while he is also said to have lost a lot of blood in the process.

Mr Nkuusa Francis, the MK Movement Ambassador for the USA who has worked closely with Mpendo has called upon the security in the city to take up the matter seriously and bring the bad guys behind the heinous crime to book.

Nkuusa said that the time has come for the government to put more emphasis on the safety of its people, especially at night goers to allow unlimited access to workplaces at all times without risks to life.

The attack on Mr Mpendo is just one of many cases of street attacks on citizens by petty criminals. Last year, a youth leader attached to NRM was stabbed by gang members beloved to be pro-opposition and died on arrival at Mulago Hospital.

At the time of filing this story, Mpendo was still unable to talk and give elaborate more on the aggressors who nearly finished him off.