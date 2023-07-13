The Lamwo Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) who doubles as Deputy Dean of RDCs Oguti Sebastian Oswin has thanked the USAID Regional healthy Integration to Enhance Services North (USAID-RHITES-N, Acholi) for the renovation of Laboratory at Madi-Opei HCIV.

He made the remarks while receiving the fully renovated Lab. from RHITES-N at Madi Opei Town council. The renovation was worth over 280 million Uganda shillings.

“This Laboratory will enhance our services for disease surveillance, diagnosis, treatment, prevention in the district and our neighbors across South Sudan,” said Mr. Oguti.

Madi-Opei HCIV is on the highway to South Sudan.

“We have this Laboratory here in Madi-Opei because of the good working relationship between Uganda government and the United States of America. The NRM government promised the improvement in health services in Ugandans and it’s being done and we must appreciate the government of President Museveni,” he added

Chief of Party of RHITES-N Acholi Dr. Abel Nkolo noted that, RHITES-N supported the HCIV with equipment for human diagnosis, mentorship on ISO 1589:2012, BRM among others.

“Now the Health Management committee and the district must sustain the facility,” he said.