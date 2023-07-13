Rubanda District – A heated dispute over the ownership of iron ore mines in Rubanda District has sparked tensions between artisanal miners and Kamuntu Investments Ltd, a company owned by Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu. In the midst of this conflict, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa has stepped in, promising to grant a trading license to the Artisanal Miners’ Association.

The dispute came to a head when government officials, including Minister Nankabirwa, State Minister for Minerals Peter Lokris, and State Minister for Trade David Bahati, visited the mines at Rwara Hill in Hamurwa Town Council on Thursday morning, July 13, 2023.

Led by Mr. Narisis Kabatereine, a section of aggrieved residents expressed their frustration to the officials, demanding monetary compensation from Hon. Kamuntu. They argued that their family developments had been affected by the ongoing dispute. The tensions escalated, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the community.

However, Minister David Bahati intervened, urging the miners to avoid conflicts and strive for peaceful business operations. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the mineral resources for the financial development of the region. Minister Bahati also disclosed that the government, under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, had plans to establish an iron ore factory in Rubanda District, specifically selecting the area of Rugarambiro village, Muko sub-county. The factory’s establishment would generate employment opportunities for the local community, benefiting families and contributing to overall economic growth.

The artisanal miners maintained their stance, alleging that they were owed an undisclosed sum of money by Hon. Kamuntu, a claim that he vehemently denied. The ownership dispute between the miners and Kamuntu Investments Ltd remains a contentious issue.

Addressing the concerns of the aggrieved residents, Minister Ruth Nankabirwa expressed her appreciation for the establishment of the Artisanal Miners’ Association and vowed to facilitate their cause. She pledged to grant the association a trading license, ensuring that their operations would be conducted legally and providing a potential solution to the ongoing disagreements. Minister Nankabirwa also vowed to investigate the licensing process of Kamuntu Investments Ltd, ensuring transparency and fairness.

The promise of a trading license brought a glimmer of hope to the aggrieved residents, who had gathered under the Kigezi Iron Ore Artisanal Miners Association in Rwera Cell, Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District. They eagerly anticipate the resolution of the dispute and the opportunity to conduct their business with official recognition and support from the government.

Steam Investments Limited has announced plans to construct a multi-billion iron ore smelting plant in Rugarambiro village, Muko sub-county, Rubanda District. This significant investment aims to capitalize on the substantial iron ore reserves discovered in the Kigezi sub-region. The establishment of the smelting plant is expected to contribute to the region’s economic growth and create employment opportunities for the local community.

As tensions persist, the government officials involved have pledged to mediate the dispute and work towards a fair resolution.