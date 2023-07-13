The Muslim Fraternity led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has lauded President Yoweri Museveni for availing the Iran’s leader, H.E Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi to the Muslim community.

“We express our special gratitude to His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving us that profound opportunity to be a part of the programme of your official visit, May Allah guide him, lead him to other levels of prosperity,” he said.

He added: “We pray that your visit will go on a long way in bringing great opportunities and cooperation between our countries. As Muslims, we are moving together with our faith counterparts as one body through the Inter-Religious Council to ensure peace in the country.”

Mubajje made his remarks during the President’s tour at Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala on Wednesday.

He appreciated the President for having come at a right time when Uganda is ready to receive the social and economic development through the bi-lateral cooperation.

“We hail the reconciliation that was reached recently between your government and the people of Saudi Arabia, the two Muslim countries, we pray that the peace initiative should be extended and promoted to other Muslim countries still in armed conflicts such as Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Sudan among others,” Mubajje noted.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu also thanked President Museveni for having created a conducive environment for intercultural dialogue that has strengthened the Inter -Religious Council for many years now.

“Since the establishment of IRC in 2001, there has been growing trust, harmony and integration where several interventions have been possible in converting Poverty, HIV/AIDS, and others. We are therefore confident that this partnership with Iranian government, there shall be continuous growth,” he added.

During his tour, President Raisi also visited the Al-Mustafa Islamic College in Kyengera where he met with a group of Muslims that held prayers.

He also stopped by Aidan-Uganda Agricultural Park in Nakirebe-Masaka road where he planted a tree as a promising solution to climate change and biodiversity loss.

After a one-day visit, the Iranian leader was seen off by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Okello Oryem at Entebbe Airport on Thursday morning. He is expected to visit Zimbabwe next.