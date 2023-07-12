Centenary Bank has embarked on a remarkable endeavor to support afforestation in the country with the aim of promoting environmental conservation and scaling back on climate change. This is being done proactively in partnership with the local leaders of the different cities in which the trees are being planted.

Climate change has had a profound impact on various regions in Uganda, causing environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, and increased vulnerability to natural disasters. According to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (2021), the year seems old, what are the latest stats? Uganda ranks as the 13th most-vulnerable country in the world to climate change and 160th out of 192 nations in readiness to confront the threat.

Sustainable Development Goal 13 calls for climate action and a report from the United Nations, indicates that by 2030, an estimated 700 million people will be at risk of displacement by drought alone.

As a result, this initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to combat environmental stewardship in order to decrease its carbon footprint and actively contribute to the battle against climate change.

Centenary Bank strives to raise environmental awareness, foster a culture of responsible citizenship, and contribute to the overall well-being of communities by actively engaging in these sustainable activities, as defined in SDG 13’s goals of raising environmental awareness, fostering a culture of responsible citizenship, and enhancing community well-being. This greening effort is consistent with the bank’s commitment to sustainability and helps to accelerate good change in the fight against climate change.

The campaign has received widespread appreciation from various stakeholders, from the different cities where tree planting has happened, and communities affected by climate change Like Mbales, Kasese, Kisoro, Kabale among others.

The positive impact of the greening campaign is expected to be far-reaching, promoting a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Beatrice Lugalambi the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing, has expressed enthusiasm about the initiative urging Ugandans countrywide to embrace afforestation to help conserve their environment. She expounded, “As a responsible corporate entity, we understand the critical importance of addressing climate change. Our greening campaign represents our commitment to environmental sustainability and reflects our belief in creating a better future. By actively participating in this initiative, we aim to inspire positive change and contribute to the overall well-being of our society.”

“Centenary Bank is very cognizant of the environmental challenges the rest of Uganda is facing today. Looking at the natural disasters we have experienced in the past, in places like Kasese and Mbale, there is no better time to start this conversation than now,” Lugalambi added.

Centenary Bank has so far, planted trees over 3022 trees in Masaka, Kasese, Kumi and Mbale. With most being planted at river banks a factor Lugalambi elucidated on stating that, “It is not a coincidence that this is a meeting of minds.

With the launch of the greening campaign, Centenary Bank sets an admirable example for other organizations, encouraging them to incorporate sustainable practices into their CSR initiatives. By collectively embracing such endeavors, we can work towards a greener, more resilient future, mitigating the impacts of climate change and preserving the natural beauty of our beloved country.