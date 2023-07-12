On June 20th 2023, at 07:41hrs, a colleague shared a video clip purportedly recorded by Hon Mawanda nkunyigyi and among his claims were that Uganda airlines had fleeced Hajjis and Hajjatis who meant to travel to Mecca for Hijja. That the passengers who took pictures inside the aircraft were not actual passengers but fiction-Ebigumaza. Among the reasons, he advanced as to why Uganda airlines did not fly these Muslim brothers and sisters were due to delayed or no Visa issued at the time of travel. This can never be a fault of Uganda Airlines or any other airline whatsoever. It’s the responsibility of the passenger to come to airport with all relevant travel documents. Fortunately, I was at airport VVIP area that day and I witnessed the boarding. The pictures taken onboard were for passengers. Airline leadership opted not to respond to Hon Mawandas video because it did not deserve any response. Where I come from there is a proverb that says” Ekishuba Kikakyera Kare amaziima gakitangayo” loosely translated as the “lie started its journey so early but the truth reached fast” The return of close to 500 pilgrims was a polite rebuttal of Honorable untrue allegations in the video.

Uganda Airlines notwithstanding the Hon Mawandas allegations once again delivered beyond expectations. During Covid, the nation’s carrier went to West Africa and brought stranded Ugandans back to their motherland. Among the passengers during that time was an executive who had taken a trip to West Africa knowing that he would return on schedule not knowing the bizarre that awaited him on 20th March 2020. Among the pain points that this man suffered was his 4-year child that had refused to feed, sleep until the father came back. Every moment of both of them on video call inflicted more pain that it eased. The child was so close to the father was in deep pain because of the fathers’ absence. When these ugandans returned, it was a like a second birth. I did witness this milestone.

The same airline went to Ethiopia to pick Ugandans who were stranded in Khartoum and other Sudan areas after the eruption war. The skies near Sudan were not safe, Uganda airlines team opted to mortgage their lives in order to save fellow Ugandans. This is was another milestone. I was present when the airbus touched ground at airport and talked to those that returned, I only saw relief, resurrection and joy.

On 8th July at 6:00am, Uganda airlines airbus 5X-NIL operating as UR 4419 touched down at Entebbe International airport with 200 passengers all pilgrims 12 cockpit and cabin crew team. There was live coverage of this event and most pilgrims were interviewed they showed joy, love, comfort and appreciation. Most fulfilling was the in cabin service excellence and the professionalism exhibited by cockpit team. I quote” one pilgrim said that, I measure the perfectness of the pilot by how he/she takes off or lands and the captain in command was perfect”

Early morning of 9th July 5X-NIL operating as UR4423 landed with 249 Pilgrims. The joy, happiness, songs, majestic walks could been visually seen. The men and women donned in white attire carrying new korans in their hands hugged crew, ground staff of Uganda airlines. The Salam TV was present again to have the live recording and broadcasting. Outside airport terminal, UCAA had secured VIP parking and exclusively dedicated it to relatives and friends who had come to receive their people returning from Mecca. Tents were elected with seats and another tent was put up to specifically handle meals that include tea, juice and snacks.

At the conveyor belt, Muslims received water- ZAMZAM and their luggage in peace and jubilation. CAA and Uganda airlines officials were present to ensure smooth exit. Immigration doubled its personnel on its booth to facilitate entry clearance. URA officials at CAPT doubled efforts in screening and clearing checked in bags. The whole airport was busy in welcoming the pilgrims. Why cant the nation at least celebrate this. Remember the Hijja is one of the 5 pillars of Islam and at least one is expected to at least one in his/her life time.

It was an experience to remember. If there are milestones that Uganda airlines have achieved since its inception in 2019, this ranks top. No pilgrim that had a complaint about Uganda airlines. I remember sending a text to one of the UR executives that you have close to 500 free sales and marketing agents because of HIjja. One of the Hajjis reminded us that the last time Uganda airlines carried hajjis and hajjatis to Mecca was in 1979-not sure of this anyway.

Earlier in the morning of 8th July 2023, Ethiopia airlines had dropped some pilgrims but the pomp and the feeling was lukewarm. It was a normal flight. The pilgrims wore a cold face; there was no vibe whatsoever like observed with Uganda airlines flight.

Fellow Ugandans, let’s celebrate our milestones. We can have different political parties but we have one Uganda. Its common in Uganda for wrong , factious sensation news to run like wild fire but good news are shared in silence or not shared at all. I saw some south Sudan pilgrims on UR flight. They wished if they had a national airline. When shall we know when to celebrate the small achievements? Europe is where it is because, nationalism first, then color, parties, race, ethnicity etc Secondary, in Uganda, its which color of your party first, we cannot eat the party nor use it to pay our children school fees. The developing Uganda benefits us all. Therefore, if there is anything that we can collectively support, lets first then we can retreat to our political colors with money in the pocket, bank and assets.

Uganda airlines has made strides with 11 destinations and more coming on board in just under four years with two washout years of Covid19 lockdown, its been wonderful journey for the national airline. As a new airline, obstacles are many some structural, technical, strategic, operational others financial. Aviation competition is huge, passengers trusting the new airline is equal to upper teeth, regulatory requirements from local authorities, regional and international bodies is a lot. All these are hurdles that the airline had to jump to keep afloat and it has done so.

2024 Hijja will be the deal for Uganda airlines. The earlier you prepare the better. Associations that facilitate Hijja, please advise those wishing to be part of 2024 Hijja to apply for visas on time so that the Hon Mawandas do not get an opportunity to mislead the nation. As a Ugandan patriot, I will continue to identify myself with Uganda airlines, I will use every space available for me to support it because I know a better Uganda today is good for my children and myself and a bad Uganda is bad for all of us notwithstanding the political colors we belong too.

Uganda airlines my airline of choice.

Samson Tinka

Safety and Security Expert. tindsam@yahoo.com