By Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye

It is feared that the Luwero nullification could very well cast a shadow on the agenda at the national Anglican clergy retreat which today meets for their bi-annual gathering at Ndejje University.

On 28th June 2023, the House of Bishops meeting at the Kabalega Resort Hotel in Hoima nullified the election of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana over credibility concerns, sending massive shock waves on both print and digital media platforms.

Other nullifications that form the backdrop of the clergy retreat of over 3, 000 clergy also include Muhabura, Kumi and Northen Uganda Dioceses. Besides, there is also a pending petition to the Provincial Tribunal to nullify the election of Bishop of Kigezi Diocese over academic qualifications.

During this three day retreat, to be commissioned by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, starting July 12th through 14th July, 2023; clergy will explore some of the likely causes for the Bishopric nullifications like forgery of academic papers, sexual promiscuity and how they can push back on these flanks and come up with a workable, problem free approach to the nominations of new Bishops.

Clergy may also engage in the difficult conversations around the appointment of chairperson of nomination committees. Unlike, other members on the Nomination committee who are elected by the Synod, Chairpersons are appointed by the retiring Bishop. It is likely, this could be a recipe for some electoral malpractices in the nomination process.

Besides electoral issues, the retreat might also address the increasing involvement of clergy in Church land fraud and how the optics of it makes the Church, Christ’s true tunic; look quite horrible. The Church is ‘one, holy, catholic and apostolic’ and clergy must ensure it remains so for a long time.

Through peer learning, knowledge sharing and collaboration around the issue of land grabbing, root causes, long-term consequences and possible policy solutions; the retreat will also see how the Church could place the problem of land fraud within a broader context of increasing land values and scarcity, and how they too could add a feeble voice on shaping up a suitable mediation and favorable dispute resolution mechanisms in the country.

The 28th June 2023 House of Bishops which sat in Hoima also instituted a new Provincial Tribunal to take up some of the difficult conversations around clergy misconduct. The retreat will also be an opportunity for Clergy will be introduced to the inner workings of the tribunal of Bishops and how it is set to shatter any sense of false security which unscrupulous clergy managed to keep –till now. With this tribunal, clergy will be warned that the jury is now out, any form of ecclesiastical misconduct will no longer go unpunished. On the contrary, it will attract harsh penalties ranging from inhibition to permanent expulsion from the ordained ministry.

Finally, the clergy are likely to be treated to talks by several generational analysts and experts and be helped to understand how Church can stay relevant to the present generation of Gen Zs. For instance, clergy must keep pace with the rapid shift from modernity to post modernity generation, characterized by a communication revolution from print culture to electronic based culture; if church can keep her central place in the community as an institution of stability and security.

Additionally, clergy will be treated to this generation’s significant biological breakthroughs on humans and how these have a bearing on their work and witness to the Gospel of Christ. The understanding of humans is now, not necessarily from the religious point of view but largely from the biological point of view. The massive avalanche of scientific discoveries and the resultant convergence of science and religion has come to bear on clergy ministry at unprecedented levels not seen before in the last centuries.

For instance, the current issues around DNA paternity testing and the resultant domestic violence, suicides and general disturbances to family life, have a bearing on wider ecclesiastical context in which church mission and ministry is situated; and clergy must join hands with the rest of the country to help navigate the complex headwinds.

